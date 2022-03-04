Supreme Court says ‘shocking’ on High Court order on punjab ex top cop

The Supreme Court has termed the former Punjab Police Chief’s getting blanket protection from arrest in any future case against him as ‘shocking.’

Former Punjab top cop Sumedh Singh Saini, who is accused of extrajudicial killings in the early 1990s, was also given blanket protection from pending cases by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. He is also accused of corruption, kidnapping, and firing at protesters.

The Supreme Court today told the Chief Justice of the high court to either hear the case himself or assign it to another bench for a disposal within two weeks. The former Punjab Director General of Police cannot be arrested in cases that are likely to be filed against him, according to the high court’s order, which the Supreme Court described as ‘shocking.’