Telangana CM says we need to lead India in a new direction.

Even after 75 years of independence, India has not fully achieved its development potential. ‘I have met with a number of leaders in this regard… We need to lead this country in a new direction’, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) remarked during a day-long visit to Ranchi on Friday.

On their arrival in Ranchi, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren welcomed KCR, minister V Srinivasa Gaur, and MLC Kavita Rao. The Telangana Chief Minister stated at a press conference that there are no talks for a third or fourth front. ‘Right now, the only idea is to make India a better country for all of its citizens,’ KCR said.

Meanwhile, an official release said that, KCR on Friday fulfilled on his promise to support the families of jawans killed in the Galwan Valley clashes near the Chinese border. Along with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren, he gave two martyrs families with Rs 10 lakh checks at his official residence in Ranchi.