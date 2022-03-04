Ukraine-returned medicos to get admissions in Indian medical colleges, IMA recommends by a letter to PM

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, expressing concern about the future of medical students evacuated from Ukraine. ‘The Indian Medical Association is concerned about the fate and future of all these medical students who have been compelled to attend various medical schools/colleges in Ukraine and have turned out to be the hapless victims of the situation,’ the letter stated.

In its letter, the IMA suggested that these students be allowed to finish their studies in Indian medical colleges.

‘All the evacuated medical education learners who are Indian citizens and have obtained admissions there after obtaining an eligibility certificate from the statutory authorities in India and at various stages of progression, they be adjusted as a one-time measure in existing medical schools in the country through an appropriate disbursed distribution keeping in mind the geographic locational interest of the said learner,’ the IMA recommended.