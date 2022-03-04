Uproar in Haryana assembly after govt introduces anti-conversion bill

The Haryana government introduced an anti-conversion bill in the assembly on Friday, causing a strong objection was raised by the opposition, alleging religious discrimination as a reason. The Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill was introduced during today’s budget session.

The bill makes it illegal for religious conversions through misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement, or any other fraudulent means, or through marriage. While speaking about the bill, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that it is not intended to discriminate against any religion and only addresses forceful conversions.

According to Khattar, ‘The bill makes no mention of any religion. The goal is to prevent forced conversions. No one shall be allowed to convert others through coercion, threat, or marriage.’ Meanwhile, Raghuvir Singh Kadian, a Congress MLA, tore a copy of the bill for which he was suspended. Kadian claimed that the bill reflects ‘divisive policies’ after it was presented. MLAs from the Congress staged a walkout in protest over Kadian’s suspension.