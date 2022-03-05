5 in a family killed as their car topples into a gorge in J& K

Srinagar: In a tragic incident, five members of a family lost their lives and one was injured as the SUV they were travelling fell into a gorge. The accident took place near Mansar in Samba district, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The family was going to Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir from Amritsar in Punjab. According to the police , the driver lost control, following which it rolled down into the gorge. The bodies of the victims were recovered by the rescue team. The deceased were identified as Gulzar Ahmed Bhat, his wife Zara Begum, their son Mohd Iqbal and daughter Masrat. The fifth victim is yet to be identified.