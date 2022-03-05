Akhilesh Yadav slams PM Modi for defaming Samajwadi’s ‘red cap’

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, took a shot at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, claiming that those who were ‘defaming’ the SP’s red cap had been ‘forced by people’ to wear a cap of a different colour.

Mr Yadav made the remark at an election rally in Jaunpur, apparently in response to Prime Minister Modi’s saffron cap during his roadshow in Varanasi on Friday. This is also seen as a response for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s December attack on the Samajwadi Party, when he claimed in Gorakhpur that those wearing red caps, the SP’s election symbol, on ‘red alert’ for Uttar Pradesh.

On Saturday, Mr Yadav stated, ‘Those who have been defaming our caps have been forced by the people of Uttar Pradesh to wear a cap. It is another thing that they have changed the colour of their cap.’