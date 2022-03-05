Amit Shah says successful ukraine evacuation will have positive impact on polls ;

Amit Shah, a senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister, said on Saturday that the successful evacuation of Indians from the war-torn country will have a good impact on the ongoing assembly elections, despite the fact that the government has been monitoring the situation in Ukraine since January.

Mr Shah told a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi that the government had issued an advisory for Indians in Ukraine as early as February 15. According to him, the government has been keeping an eye on the situation in Ukraine since January.

‘Over 13,000 citizens have reached India and more flights are coming in. This process had a positive impact on elections and on the people also,’ Shah said. ‘The government sent Russian-speaking teams to four nearby countries of Ukraine and also set up a control room. Till March 4, we were successful in bringing out 16,000 citizens from Ukraine.’ he added.