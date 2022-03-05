BharatPe removes Ashneer Grover’s profile from its website days after he quit the platform

BharatPe, a fintech platform, took down the profile and photo of Ashneer Grover from its website on Thursday after the firm accused him and his wife, Madhuri Jain, of misappropriating corporate cash and severely abusing company money to support their luxurious lives.

Co-Founder Shashvat Nakrani, Chief Executive Officer Suhail Sameer, Bhavik Koladiya, another Co-founder, and Nishit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, are now included on the About Us page of the website, along with other key executives.

Grover’s LinkedIn page, on the other hand, still lists him as a co-founder and Managing Director of BharatPe.

Unity Small Finance Bank, a joint venture between BharatPe and the Centrum Group, has likewise withdrawn his profile from its webpage. Grover abruptly left BharatPe on Tuesday, citing significant allegations of financial malfeasance against him and his wife.

‘As a result of his misdeeds, (Ashneer) Grover is no longer an employee, a founder, or a director of the company’, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

BharatPe had earlier fired his wife Madhuri Jain due to suspicions of financial irregularities during her time as head of controls at the firm.