BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi’s son joins Samajwadi party

Mayank Joshi, the son of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, joined the Samajwadi Party on Saturday ahead of the last round of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections (SP). ‘Mayank Joshi, son of BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi, has today joined the Samajwadi Party,’ said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at a rally in Azamgarh.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi sought for a BJP ticket for her son to contest in the UP assembly elections 2022 from the Lucknow Cantonment seat in January. Ms Joshi further stated that if her son does not receive a ticket from the Lucknow Cantonment seat, she will resign from the Lok Sabha. However, after her son was denied a ticket, she stated that she ‘respects the party’s decision.’

Ms Joshi contested for the Lucknow Cantonment seat in 2017 and defeated Aparna Yadav, the then-SP candidate. Elections for 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh have been held in seven rounds since February 10.