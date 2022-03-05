Covid 19; 70% of 15-18 year old fully vaccinated in Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has fully vaccinated 70% of children aged 15 to 18, with the remaining 88 percent receiving the first dose. Following the easing of Covid rules in Thane, the city expects a higher turnout for vaccination in the coming weeks.

TMC was one of the first in the state to start vaccination clinics in colleges. ‘We didn’t need any additional setup when the vaccination for 15 to 18 year olds began because we already had plans in place to vaccinate children above the age of 18 in prominent colleges across the city. We also established vaccination clinics in schools, including civic schools. This helped the vaccination of children in the area,’ TMC medical official Dr Prasad Patil said.

The target population is 1,35,370 people between the ages of 15 and 18. When it comes to teenage vaccination, Thane is ahead of Mumbai. As of March 3, 32 percent of teenagers in Mumbai had been fully vaccinated, with 54 percent receiving their first shot.