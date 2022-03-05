Delhi Mother Dairy increases price by Rs 2

New Delhi: Mother Dairy has increased the price of milk by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi National Capital Region (NCR). The new price will come into force from Sunday, March 6. Price was hiked considering the rising farmer prices, fuel costs, and costs of packaging materials.

According to the new price list, full cream milk will cost Rs 59 per litre , toned milk will cost Rs 49 and double toned milk will be priced at Rs 43. Cow milk prices have been hiked to Rs 51 per litre. Bulk vended milk (token milk) price has been surged to Rs 46.

Mother Dairy, is a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board. Mother Diary Milk is available in over 100 cities across the country.

Earlier, Amul and Parag milk foods had also hiked their milk prices .