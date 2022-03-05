Fire breaks out in running train

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out in the engine room and 2 compartments of a train going from Saharanpur to Delhi . The incident took place at Daurala railway station near Meerut. There was no report of any casualty or injury.

As per reports, some passengers noticed fire and smoke in the compartment and informed officials. They pushed and separated the train to keep off the fire from spreading and segregated the compartments and the engine from where the fire broke out .

The reason for the fire is still not ascertained. More details about the incident is awaited.