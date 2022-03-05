Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from woman’s body in Rajasthan

Around 88 capsules containing 862-gram heroin worth Rs 6 crore were retrieved from a woman in Rajasthan. Officials claimed it took 12 days for physicians to extricate all the pills from the African woman, some of which she had ingested and others hidden in her private parts.

On February 19, the woman, a Sudanese national, arrived at the Jaipur airport from Sharjah. The capsules in her body were scanned by officials from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). She was taken to SMS Hospital after receiving approval from the judge, where physicians removed the pills from February 19 to March 2.

According to the sources, some of the pills were eaten, while others were hidden in her rectum and perineum. The woman was taken to court on Wednesday after being discharged from the hospital, and the magistrate remanded her in judicial detention for 14 days.