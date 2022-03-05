In a dramatic move, Bombay HC orders Registry to expedite cases of MPs and MLA s fast ;

On Saturday, the Bombay High Court ordered its Registry to submit information of cases in which criminal proceedings against state MPs and MLAs were stayed by orders of the High Court at its various Maharashtra and Goa benches.

A special bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice SK Shinde was created following a Supreme Court directive to all high courts in the country to expedite the trials of Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

The Mumbai bench had set up a suo motu for this. The bench demanded a list of all pending criminal cases involving current or former legislators in which the High Court has granted a stay of the trial court proceedings.

‘We’ll look at those matters to see if they can be resolved, and then either extend or cancel the stay. If a stay is necessary, we will hear the case on a daily basis and make a decision’ the bench said.