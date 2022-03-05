India Meteorological Department issues weather warning for these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry. The national weather agency informed that a depression has intensified into a deep depression and has moved northwards with a speed of about 14 kmph during the last six hours.

It is likely to move towards north Tamil Nadu coast in the next 36 hours. IMD has predicted moderate rainfall and thundershower at isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on March 6. Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is likely to get heavy rainfall at isolated places on March 6 and 7.

It also updated that sea condition may be rough to very rough Southwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area till March 7. It urged fishermen not to venture into sea till March 7.