Indian Air Force’s ‘Vayu Shakti’ exercise postponed

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has postponed the ‘Vayu Shakti Exercise 2022’. It was scheduled to take place in the Pokhran range of Jaisalmer, Rajasthan from March 7. IAF has not yet revealed the reason for deferring the exercise.

IAF announced that the new date of the exercise will be updated soon. As many as 148 aircraft of the IAF were to demonstrate their capabilities at the event. Vayu Shakti Exercise takes place at Pokharan range every three years.

Earlier on Friday, the Defence Ministry announced that Defexpo 2022, which was set to take place in Gujarat next week, has been postponed due to logistical issues with participants.