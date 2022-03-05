Indian Navy test-fires Brahmos missile successfully

New Delhi: Indian Navy successfully test-fired the new long-range version of the BrahMos cruise missile. Navy spokesperson said that the missile hit the target with pinpoint accuracy.

‘Long-range precision strike capability of Advanced version of BrahMos missile was successfully validated . The missile destructed the target with pin-point precision and it demonstrated combat and mission readiness of frontline platforms. This achievement establishes the Indian Navy’s ability to strike even deeper and influence land operations further away from the sea, when and where required’, tweeted Indian Navy.

Also Read: 5 in a family killed as their car topples into a gorge in J& K

Earlier in January, India test-fired a new version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the coast of Odisha in Balasore. The BrahMos cruise missile was developed jointly by India and Russia. BrahMos is the main weapon system of the Indian Navy warships and has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms.