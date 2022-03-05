India’s new envoy Pradeep Kumar Rawat reaches China

The Indian embassy in Beijing said on Friday that India’s new ambassador to China, Pradeep Kumar Rawat, has arrived in the country and is undergoing obligatory quarantine for the COVID-19.

‘Ambassador-designate Shri Pradeep Kumar Rawat has reached China and is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine’, the embassy tweeted. He is said to be quarantined in Shanghai, but more information about his entrance is yet to be disclosed by the officials.

'Ambassador-designate Shri Pradeep Kumar Rawat has reached China and is currently undergoing mandatory quarantine', the embassy tweeted.

Ambassador Vikram Misri, who was appointed as the Deputy National Security Advisor, is succeeded by Rawat.

Rawat, a 1990 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, was previously India’s ambassador to the Netherlands. His appointment comes amid a continuing border stalemate in eastern Ladakh. He had earlier worked in Hong Kong and Beijing. From September 2017 until December 2020, Rawat served as India’s ambassador to Indonesia and Timor-Leste.