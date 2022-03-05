J P Nadda says congress misled farmers in the name of loan waiver

J P Nadda, the BJP’s national president, accused the Congress of misleading farmers by promising them loan waiver, claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives 6,000 to farmers every year under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

‘Today many people call themselves farmer leaders, but they did nothing for the community. The Congress has misled the farmers in the name of loan waiver. (On the other hand) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given ? 6,000 every year to farmers under PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi,’ he said at an election meeting.

‘When the prime minister started the Jan Dhan Yojana, the opposition made fun of it. (Samajwadi Party chief) Akhilesh ji, who was born with a silver spoon, and Rahul (Gandhi) ji asked what will happen with bank accounts for the poor? Today, the money given under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, Prime Minister Awas Yojana and other schemes goes directly into the bank accounts of the poor, and there are no middlemen,’ he added.

Mr Nadda further stated that the Nishad party was deceived by the Samajwadi Party (SP), and it was the BJP which worked to fill the plate (of the people).