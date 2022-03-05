Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for traffic

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar national highway will be closed for traffic due to land slides. The vehicular movement was suspended on the highway at Shabanbas Banihal. Jammu and Kashmir police updated that clearance work is progressing and road will be open soon. Earlier this week on Thursday, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was blocked due to landslides.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall and snowfall in the region on March 4 and 5. The national weather agency in its latest weather bulletin said that a cyclonic circulation looms over Jammu and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels and it will cause moderate rainfall and snowfall.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway blocked at Panthyal due to shooting stones. Clearance work going on: J&K Traffic Police — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway connects the Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.