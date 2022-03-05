‘Kacha Badam’ singer Bhuban Badyakar’s new song ‘Amar Notun Gari’ goes viral

Bhuban Badyakar, the singer of the viral song ‘Kacha Badam,’ has released a new song titled ‘Amar Notun Gari’ (my new car). Bhuban Badyakar was recently injured in a car accident and was taken to a hospital in his village in Birbhum, West Bengal.

On Monday afternoon, Badyakar was attempting to drive his new car when it crashed into a wall, injuring his face. He released this new song after recovering from his injuries. Badyakar said when asked about the accident and his new song, ‘I bought a used car and was trying to drive it. It was met with an incident. I was injured but I’m fine now. So, I decided to record a new song for my new car.’

His new song, ‘Amar Notun Gari,’ depicts how he was in an accident and how God protected him from more serious injuries, is now trending on social media and.

https://youtube.com/shorts/ieYTc8cp2uo?feature=share