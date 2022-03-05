MEA asks Russia, Ukraine to create safe corridor for Indian students stranded in Sumy

On Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) advised Indian students stranded in Sumy, Ukraine, to stay indoors while reassuring them that a safe corridor for them to pass is being negotiated with both the Russian and Ukrainian governments.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted: ‘Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine, are causing us great anxiety. Have pressed the Russian and Ukrainian governments for an immediate ceasefire to enable a safe corridor for our students through multiple channels.’

In an another tweet, the MEA stated, ‘Our students have been advised to take measures, stay inside shelters, and avoid unnecessary risks. The Ministry and our embassies keep in touch with the students on a regular basis.’