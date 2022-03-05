Medical students who returned from Ukraine can complete internship in India: NMC

Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who have returned to India from Ukraine will be able to finish their necessary 12-month internship in India, according to the National Medical Commission (NMC). The circular is available on the official website of NMC, nmc.org.in.

The NMC said in a statement that FMGs are having difficulty registering with several State Medical Councils owing to pressing circumstances such as the ongoing evacuation of Indians from Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The commission emphasised that the rules of the FMGL Regulations, 2021 will not apply if –

-FMGs who have obtained a foreign medical degree or main qualification prior to November 18, 2021.

-This group will also cover candidates who began their undergraduate medical study in a foreign school before November 18.

-FMGs who have been exempted by the central government by formal notice.

The NMC said: ‘Considering the agony and stress faced by these foreign medical graduates, their application to complete the remaining part of an internship in India is considered eligible. Accordingly, the same may be processed by state medical councils provided that the candidates must have cleared FMGE before applying for completion of internship in India’.

Also Read: BharatPe removes Ashneer Grover’s profile from its website days after he quit the platform

The NMC released a thorough guideline/process for state medical councils to follow when granting FMG registration:

-The medical qualification/degree must be registerable to practice medicine in the jurisdiction of the nation in which the medical degree is issued, and must be comparable to the licence to practice medicine granted to a citizen of that country.

-Documentary evidence proving successful completion of physical training or internship during the medical qualification equivalent to MBBS if completed in a foreign institute.

-A copy of passport with VISA and immigration information.

-Candidates seeking registration in India need to clear the FMGE, which is administered by the National Board of Examinations (NBE).

-Provisional registration for a 12-month internship or balance term may be granted by State Medical Councils if the candidate meets all of the preceding conditions.

-Internships in medical college hospitals or hospitals affiliated with medical colleges will be approved by the Commission.

-The maximum quota for allocation of internships to FMGs in a medical college shall be limited to an extra 7.5 percent of the total allowed seats.

-State Medical Councils should seek assurance from the medical college that they would not charge the FMGs any money for allowing them to perform their internship. FMGs shall be provided with a stipend and other benefits comparable to Indian medical graduates training in government medical colleges, as determined by the relevant authorities applicable to the institution/university or state.