Nearly all Indians left Kharkiv and now the focus will be on evacuation from Sumy – Centre ;

All Indians stranded in Ukraine’s Pisochyn and Kharkiv would be evacuated within the next several hours, said the government, adding the ‘main focus’ now on conflict-torn Sumy. Three buses have reached in Pisochyn and will soon be on their way to western Ukraine, bringing the stranded students from the location, which is around 11 kilometres from Kharkiv, according to a press briefing from the foreign ministry.

‘From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know almost all Indians have left Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now,’ it said.

Hundreds of students are stranded in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, which is one of the war zones where Russian and Ukrainian forces are fighting ‘The main challenges in evacuation of Indians from Sumy are ongoing shelling, violence and the lack of transportation,’ said Arindam Bagchi, a spokesperson for the foreign ministry.