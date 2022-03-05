NSE case; CBI likely to arrest Chitra Ramakrishna

Chitra Ramakrishna, the former chief of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), is likely to be arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a Delhi court dismissed her anticipatory bail application on Saturday, according to sources.

Chitra Ramakrishna had filed a court application seeking protection from the CBI’s arrest. Her request was rejected after the agency opposed. According to sources, officials may arrest her soon but if she goes to the high court the CBI will have to wait for an order.

Chitra Ramakrishna, NSE’s former Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, is being investigated for allegedly sharing confidential NSE information with a ‘yogi who lives in the Himalayas.’ CBI officers had earlier questioned her in Mumbai. Her alleged close friend and former Group Operating Officer of NSE, Anand Subramaniam, was earlier arrested by the CBI.