Pakistani drone spotted in Arnia, Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: The Border Security Force (BSF) personnel thwarted yet another terror attack by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. A Pakistani drone was spotted along the International Border (IB) in Arnia on Saturday morning. BSF jawans opened fire on the drone immediately. It did , however, manage to fly back to Pakistan.

‘The humming sound of a suspected drone was heard in the morning at 4:10 am by alert troops of the BSF in the general area of Arnia. The troops fired towards the direction of the sound,’ BSF spokesperson said. BSF has launched a search operation in the region to ensure no weapons or narcotics were dropped by the drone.

In February 24, a drone from Pakistan had dropped huge consignment of arms and ammunition in the same area in RS Pura sector. The arms were dropped by Pakistan based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF). Security forces recovered a pistol with two magazines and 70 rounds, 3 detonators, 3 remote-controlled IEDs, 3 bottles of explosives, 1 bundle of cortex wire, 2 timer IEDs and 6grenades.

In the last one year, security forces have shot down two drones and seized arms and ammunition, including rifles, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), sticky bombs and narcotics, in Jammu region.