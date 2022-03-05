Phone tapping again? Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut alleges phone tapping of Goa leaders ;

Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena leader, claimed today that the phones of Goa leaders had been tapped, including MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, MLA Vijai Sardesai, former Chief Minister Digambar Kamat, and state Congress President Girish Chodankar.

Talking to the media in Mumbai, Mr Raut said, ‘The phones of many leaders who are the leaders of the opposition in this country and especially wherever elections are being held, are being tapped. The public got big information in Goa phone tapping case from Congress only yesterday.’

‘It is true that the same thing happened in Maharashtra which is on record. The same Maharashtra pattern is going on in Goa. It is a matter of coincidence that the leader of Maharashtra at that time was in charge of Goa. Phone tapping may be going on in Uttar Pradesh too, I am also worried about Akhilesh Yadav,’ he added.

The election for 40 Assembly seats in Goa took place on February 14, and the votes will be counted on March 10