PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Pune metro rail project tomorrow

On March 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune to inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project, which is expected to cost more than Rs 11,400 crore. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects.

PM Modi will be unveiling a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation at 11 am. The 9.5-feet-tall statue is made up of 1,850 kilogrammes of gunmetal.

At around 11:30 a.m., Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro Rail Project. This project aims to provide Pune with world-class infrastructure for urban mobility. On December 24, 2016 , the PM had laid the foundation stone for this project.