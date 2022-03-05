Railway Minister shares video of 2 trains on same track avoiding collision with ‘Kavach’

The Indian Railways’ anti-collision test, which was undertaken to assess the indigenously designed technology to avert rail accidents, was successful, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who oversaw the test.

The Kavach Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, which was developed in-house, was created to assist the Railways in achieving the aim of zero accidents. The Minister said that ‘Kavach’ immediately stopped the train in front of 380 metres of other Locomotives.

He also uploaded a video from inside a train that was used in an Indian Railways anti-collision test in Secunderabad.

Two trains, one carrying the railway minister and the other carrying the Chairman of the Railway Board, hurtled towards each other at full speed during the test. Both trains came to a halt 380 metres apart.

As per senior officials, the Railways are promoting ‘Kavach’, which literally means armour, as the world’s cheapest automated train collision protection technology. Trains will automatically halt when the digital system detects any manual error, such as jumping the red signal or any other failure.

‘It works on the principle of continuous update of movement by using high-frequency radio communication. It also conforms to SIL-4 (Safety Integrity Level – 4) which is the highest level of safety certification’, an official stated, adding that ‘RFID tags are provided on the tracks and at station yard for each track and signals for track identification, location of trains and identification of train direction. The ‘On Board Display of Signal Aspect’ (OBDSA) is to help loco pilots check signals onboard consoles even when the visibility is low’.