Rashtrapati Bhavan opens its regal gates to public from next week : Rush to see the opulence!

New Delhi: The Rashtrapati Bhavan will resume welcoming public for visiting and viewing the famous museum complex and also the change – of – Guards Ceremony from next week as per the announcement from the President’s Secretariat.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex will open for public viewing from March 8. It will remain open for six days in a week from Tuesday to Sunday. Visitors will be allowed in the museum on four pre-booked time slots with a maximum limit of 50 visitors per slot. Timings of the slots will be 0930-1100 hrs, 1130-1300 hrs, 1330 – 1500 hrs and 1530–1700 hrs.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan tour will reopen for public from March 12. It will be open on every Saturday and Sunday in three pre-booked time slots — 1030-1130 hrs, 1230-1330 hrs and 1430-1530 hrs with a maximum limit of 25 visitors per slot.

The Change – of – Guards ceremony will take place every Saturday from 0800 hrs to 0900 hrs from March 12, 2022.

Online booking for the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum and the change-of-guard ceremony can be made at http://rashtrapatisachivalaya.gov.in/rbtour. These were remained closed for public from January 1 due to Covid-19.