5 jawans killed, 1 injured after constable opens fire inside BSF camp

Amritsar: Five Border Security Force (BSF) jawans were killed and one was injured as a BSF jawan opened fire at them at the BSF mess in Amritsar’s Khasa village on Sunday. A BSF jawan, Ct Satteppa S K, opened fire at his colleagues. Five jawans including , Ct Satteppa lost their lives in the incident.

BSF has ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the facts. As per reports, constable Satteppa was upset for last few days as he was being overworked and he was given continuous duty on a daily basis. On Saturday, he engaged in an argument with senior officers.

Fratricidal incidents have become common among BSF jawans over the past few years. In September last year, two BSF personnel were killed and their senior officer was injured in a fratricidal incident at the Khagracheri post in Karbook sub-division of the Gomati district in Tripura.