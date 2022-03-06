Covid-19 Update: Active cases decline in India

New Delhi: 5476 new Covid-19 cases along with 9754 recoveries and 158 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has reached 98.66%. As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, overall recoveries climbed to 4,23,88,475.

The number of active cases declined to 59,442. The active cases comprise of 0.14% of the total reported cases. The total death toll in the country is now at 5,15,036. The fatality rate is at 1.20%.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 77,28,24,246 samples have been tested up to March 5 for Covid-19. Of these 9,09,985 samples were tested on Friday.