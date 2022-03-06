9-year-old travels 3,000 km on a flight alone without a ticket; Read on

A 9-year-old boy from Brazil flew over 3000 kilometres alone on a plane, without a ticket. On Saturday morning, the boy named Emanuel Marques Oliveira slipped out of his house in Manaus, northern Brazil, and travelled to Guarulhos, a city in the southeast state of Sao Paulo, to visit his family.

According to his mother Daniele, ‘I woke up at 5.30 AM and went to his room and saw that he was sleeping normally. Then I fiddled with my mobile phone a little and got up again, at 7.30 AM, and that is when I realised that he was no longer in his bedroom and I started to panic’.

Also Read: India’s wheat exports pick up amid Russia-Ukraine war: Food Secretary

According to local media reports, the boy had Googled about ways to get on a flight without a ticket.

Now, the Manaus airport management has launched an investigation as to how the boy managed to execute the plan without getting noticed or was able to board without any travel documents or luggage.