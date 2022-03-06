Arjun Kapoor wishes Janhvi Kapoor on 25th birthday, says ‘Now you’re stuck with me’

Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today, and the actress has been inundated with birthday wishes on social media. On the other hand, her siblings are not far behind her followers in showering her with love. On the occasion, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor shared some lovely pictures of themselves with the actress and wished her a happy birthday.

Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a goofy black-and-white picture with his half-sister and wrote alongside, ‘I know I wasn’t around for quite a few birthdays but now you’re stuck with me for life…’

Click here to view the Instagram post

Anshula Kapoor penned a heartfelt note for her sister with a sweet picture, ‘HBD loverrr @janhvikapoor!! A year older! A year bolder! Here’s to another year of laughing together, annoying each other, salivating over food videos together, crying together, messing up together, watching emo films together and loving each other! You’re my Bae, I love youuuu (more than you love tiramisu)’.

Khushi Kapoor also took to her Instagram and said, ‘Happy Birthday my everything’.

Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi’s daughters, while Arjun and Anshula are born to Boney and his late ex-wife Mona Kapoor.