Assam; polling underway in 80 civic bodies.

On Sunday, polling for 80 civic bodies is taking place across Assam, under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, according to an official. Voting started at 8 a.m. in 977 wards across 24 districts in the northeastern state and will end at 4 p.m.

‘Polling has so far been peaceful,’ stated the State Election Commission official. Long queues formed outside many voting booths as people arrived early to cast their votes. Electronic voting machines are being used in civic elections, for the first time in the state’s history

The fate of 2,532 candidates will be decided, with the BJP having the maximum candidates with a whopping 825. According to the official, the Congress has nominated 706 candidates, while the Asom Gana Parishad has nominated 243.