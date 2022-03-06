Award-winning Pune cake artist sets record with 100kg vegan royal icing structures

Prachi Dhabal Deb, a renowned and award-winning cake artist from Pune, has been recognised by the World Book of Records for her outstanding 100kg vegan edible cake with the most royal icing structures.

Prachi is recognised for her eggless royal icing sculptures inspired by European architecture. She apparently mastered it under the tutelage of renowned royal cake hero Sir Eddie Spence MBE in the United Kingdom.

It is a highly recognised art form that is primarily utilised to create cakes for the Royal Family of the United Kingdom. Royal Icing is a speciality in and of itself, representing an exquisite flavour. It is generally egg-based, which motivated Deb to come up with a new way to sell it in India. As a result, she collaborated with Sugarin and created her own product line Vegan Royal Icing.

Also Read: 9-year-old travels 3,000 km on a flight alone without a ticket; Read on

The Pune-based artist built a 4-foot-6-inch tall, towering edible reproduction of the famous Milan Cathedral, which earned her distinction from the World Book of Records.

‘There has been a lot of effort over the years that I have put towards my work. The World Book Of Records, London, having certified the same in such a dignified manner has been an achievement that has been beyond my dreams and goals. I feel so grateful for this unique and coveted honour and feel elated at heart to have received it’, she said. Prachi’s art reflects her interest in Victorian and European architecture.