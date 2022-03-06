DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Covid-19 Update: India’s vaccination coverage crosses 178.83 crore

Mar 6, 2022, 11:53 pm IST

New Delhi: More than 178.83  crore Covid-19  vaccines have been administered in the country under the nationwide vaccination drive so far. More than 26.19  lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered to the eligible beneficiaries yesterday. More than 97% of adult population in the country have been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine. The Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry  informed this.

Also Read: 7 including 3 children and 2 women killed, 15 injured in road accident 

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.

 

Tags
shortlink
Mar 6, 2022, 11:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button