Dilip Ghosh slams Locket Chatterjee over her remarks on ‘Chintan Baithak’

In the West Bengal unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), a war of words erupted on Sunday when BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh attacked his own party’s MP Locket Chatterjee. Ghosh said that to try to avoid one’s own responsibilities by putting it on the shoulders of others is not ‘self-analysis or self-criticism,’ Ghosh made the statement in answer to a question about Chatterjee’s comments on ‘Chintan Baithak.’

‘It’s very simple to make a comment on anything. Those who aren’t in the field, on the other hand, are saying this. Those who have worked in the field understand how difficult it can be‘ Ghosh explained.

Chattejee criticised the party in Chintan Baithak, where a meeting was held on Saturday to review the party’s recent civic poll failures and future strategy. She had stated that it was not wise to remove old members from current party offices, and that merit had been neglected in favour of quotas.