First-ever record of green sea turtle hatches on Maharashtra coast

At Devgag-Tarkarli Beach, the first Green Sea Turtle hatchling came out from the nest. This is reported to be the first Green Sea Turtle nest along the coast of Maharashtra.

Virendra Tiwari, additional principal chief conservator of forests (APCCF) and head of Mangrove Cell, said, ‘On March 5, the first hatchling emerged from the nest. The Green Sea turtle had nested at Devgag-Tarkarli Beach on January 11’.

There were a total of 74 hatchlings in all and they have all come out. Olive Ridley turtles are often seen throughout the 720-kilometre-long coastline of Maharashtra. Olive Ridley and Green Sea turtles have also been found trapped in fishing nets on various occasions.

The Green Sea turtle is listed as an endangered species on the Red List of Threatened Species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). It is a migratory species that may be found in tropical and subtropical seas.