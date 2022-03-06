Gold, cash, silver worth 5 crore seized from passenger in Andhra Pradesh

On Sunday, police in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, seized gold biscuits, silver, and cash worth Rs 5 crore from a person who was carrying them on a private bus from Hyderabad to Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

In a telephonic conversation with ANI, S Ramudu, a Kurnool police inspector, said, ‘A passenger named Venkatesh was caught with gold, silver, and cash worth Rs. 5 crore. We’re still looking into the case, and additional information is needed before we can reveal any details.’

More investigations are being carried out.