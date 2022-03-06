Helping hands from abroad join forces to help peers stranded in war-torn Ukraine

‘ I need a cab for four people in Kyiv. Do we know anyone in Poland who could deliver food packages across the border? Any train updates for a group leaving from Kharkiv?’ Thousands of such messages continue to pour in through WhatsApp, Telegram, and other social media groups created by Indian medical students studying abroad who have volunteered to assist their friends stranded in Ukraine as a result of Russia’s invasion.

Volunteer students are studying in universities in China, Uzbekistan, and Philippines. While many are helping from their university campuses, others have returned to India in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and are attending online classes. As soon as the news got out that Indian students were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, these volunteers jumped into action.