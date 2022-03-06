Home Minister wants women participation in CISF to be increased : report ;

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the government will make significant efforts to increase the number of women in the central police force. ‘We will increase it to take the male-female ratio to at least 80:20,’ Shah said.

Shah was addressing at the Central Industrial Security Force’s (CISF) 53rd Raising Day celebrations in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. The Home Minister praised the work of the CISF during Covid times when people from all over the world came back to India , the CISF gave them warm welcome. He continued to pay his tribute to the cops who had died on duty because of Covid.

The minister said that, ‘Private guards and private security training can be taken up by CISF.’ However, he stated that the CISF alone cannot protect all the imp units of the country alone, and that the duty should be shared with the personnel from the private sector. Shah encouraged a hybrid security model, saying that the CISF and the private sector may collaborate to provide efficient security to various private industrial and manufacturing units.