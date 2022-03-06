Indian doctor stays back in Ukraine to help students, says ‘I’m not stuck here’

A 37-year-old Indian doctor from Kolkata has opted not to leave the war-torn country at a time when many people are attempting to flee. Dr Prithwi Raj Ghosh, a doctor and student consultant in Ukraine, has opted to stay behind to help Indian students escape from the country.

‘I am not stuck here in Kyiv, I am not leaving by choice. I have evacuated almost 350 students from Ukraine. They were my students in Kyiv. The other coordinators who left asked me to help more students who are stuck in various parts, especially in Sumy’, Dr Ghosh said.

According to Ghosh, the truce is for all citizens of the nation, not only students, and about 2,000 students in Kharkiv were able to leave.

Ghosh’s parents were both terrified and proud of him at the same time. His mother Bratati, said she prayed to God every day for her son and the pupils’ safe return. Father Pradip Ghosh said that Prithwi was regarded as an older brother by the young students. ‘The students have no one there. They consider him to be their guardian. How can he leave?’

Meanwhile, under ‘Operation Ganga’ over 3000 Indians were flown on Saturday by 15 special planes from the neighbouring nations of Ukraine. There were 12 unique civilian flights and three IAF flights among them. Around 13,700 Indians have returned since the special flights began on February 22, 2022.