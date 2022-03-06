India’s wheat exports pick up amid Russia-Ukraine war: Food Secretary

The world’s second-biggest producer of the grain, wheat exports from India have picked up after worldwide prices have surged due to Russian invasion to Ukraine, and total shipments from the country have already touched a record of 6.6 million tonne this year so far, Food Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey said on Saturday.

In comparison to other worldwide wheat producers, the fresh wheat harvest will be ready early from March 15 onwards, creating an opportunity for Indian exporters, Pandey added.

Russia and Ukraine account for about a quarter of world wheat production. This year’s wheat crop will be ready in August and September. As a result, worldwide wheat prices have already risen to between Rs 24,000 and Rs 25,000 per tonne, he noted.

Wheat exports have already surpassed the 2012-13 fiscal year’s historic high of 6.5 million tonnes, he added. ‘Still one month is left, you can expect roughly about 7 million tonne plus exports this year’, Pandey said, adding that this is good news for Indian farmers and exports.