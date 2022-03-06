India’s youngest mayor gets engaged to Kerala’s youngest MLA.

Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran got engaged to Balussery MLA Sachin Dev in a private ceremony at AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala on Sunday. The ceremony was attended by close family and party leaders.

While Arya Rajendran is India’s youngest mayor, Sachin Dev is the current Kerala Assembly’s youngest MLA. Arya Rajendran had taken charge as mayor at the age of 21. The couple declared their plan to marry last month. They had got to know each other while working together in Balasangham, the student wing of the Communist Party of India. MA Baby, a member of the CPI(M) Polit Bureau, congratulated the couple and gave them a book as a gift. The couple will tie the knot next month.