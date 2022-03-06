Internet services to be suspended in West Bengal between March 7 and 16

Mobile internet and broadband services will be temporarily blocked in many areas in West Bengal in order to avoid illegal activities. According to a state government directive, internet services would be blocked in a few blocks of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum, and Darjeeling districts. During the weeks of March 7-9, March 11-12, and March 14-16, services will be discontinued from 11 am to 3.15 pm.

West Bengal’s Additional Chief Secretary said in an official order that intelligence inputs have been received that internet transmissions and Voice over Internet Telephony might be exploited for illegal operations in specific locations in the coming days. The decree specified that there will be no restrictions on phone calls, SMS, or newspapers.

‘Any data related message or class of messages to or from any person or class of persons relating to any particular subject, brought for transmission by or transmitted or received by any telegraph within the ambit of the India Telegraph Act, 1885, shall temporarily not be transmitted in the interest of maintaining public order and preventing incitement to the commission of any offence within the jurisdiction of the Block/Police Stations listed in the Annexure’, the order added.