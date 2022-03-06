JP Nadda chairs meeting with party’s National general secretaries

JP Nadda, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), chaired a meeting with national general secretaries at the party’s headquarters in the national capital on Sunday. This comes on the eve of the last and seventh phases of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, which will see polling in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha Assembly constituency.

In the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, eight Assembly seats in Varanasi will be in focus, with many seats witnessing close contests. Five of the Assembly seats are located inside the Varanasi Parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha. Banaras City South, Banaras City North, Shivpur, Sewapuri, Cantonment, Ajgara, Pindra, and Rohaniya are the eight seats.