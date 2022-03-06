Lal Bahadur Shashtri road widening at Dharavi begins

The much-delayed expansion of Lal Bahadur Shashtri (LBS) Marg at the Sion Station end has begun with the destruction of structures that were causing a bottleneck situation, after the City Civil Court denied a plea of project-affected residents on March 2.

Judge SG Shaikh dismissed a lawsuit brought by 10 project-affected people (PAP) to prevent the BMC from issuing a demolition notice for constructions that were obstructing the widening of the project. The plaintiffs had already won an ad-interim injunction. The project was started by the BMC in 2017 and made a financial allocation as well.

Assistant municipal commissioner of G North Ward, Kiran Dighavkar, said, ‘It was a long pending issue which created a major bottleneck along LBS Marg in Dharavi. It will help ease traffic movement in the area’.