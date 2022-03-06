Maoists torch 3 machines, 2 vehicles at road construction site

Ranchi: Maoists set fire to 2 vehicles and 3machines engaged in a road construction project in Kalmuchhe and Marapi villages in Kanker district, Chhattisgarh. No one was injured in the incident.

According to police, a group of armed Maoists entered the road construction site and threatened the employees there and asked them to stop the work. They also warned that they will kill road contractors if they take up the work without the approval of locals. Then they set on fire 2 trucks, 2 mixture machines and a JCB. They video recorded the act and circulated the clip on social media.

Maoists have frequently tried to disrupt road construction works in the Bastar division, which consists of seven districts, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging the roads, vehicles and machines used in the work.