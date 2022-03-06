Nirmala Sitharaman’s dream project takes off in Mysuru

On Sunday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that ‘Cosmos,’ which will be built on the Mysuru University campus, will be more than just a real-time planetarium, as it will provide data that can be used by young scientists for ‘future learning.’

Ms Sitharaman said after laying the foundation stone for the state-of-the-art planetarium ‘Cosmos,’ ‘It’s not just a planetarium that you’ve all gathered for. Yes, it’s a planetarium, but it’s more than that. It will provide you with all of the information you require.’

The project, which will be funded by Ms Sitharaman’s MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) fund, is expected to be finished by March 2023 at a cost of 81 crore. The Finance Minister, who is also a Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, said she always wanted to recreate a ‘beautiful, undisturbed, and no glare Leh sky’ in Mysuru, when asked about the possibility of building a planetarium on the sprawling campus of the University of Mysore.